Sun, April 03, 2022

life

Slap rocks the Oscars this year after joke goes wrong

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Slap rocks the Oscars this year aft...

Though Hollywood comedians are known for their insensitivity on stage, Chris Rock may have gone one step too far during the Oscars on Monday.

In fact, his joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s decision to shave her head was so insensitive that it won him a slap across the face from actor Will Smith.

When Rock joked about Pinkett Smith, comparing her to the character Demi Moore played in the film “G I Jane”, in which she had shaved her hair, Smith walked on stage and slapped Rock in what appeared to be a scripted joke.

The mood however turned sour when Smith shouted: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth.”

Smith, who won the Best Actor award for his role as Richard Williams in “King Richard”, later apologised for his outburst during his acceptance speech.

Pinkett Smith chose to start shaving her head in 2018 to deal with hair loss issues and has spoken in the past about her battle with alopecia.

Rock has reportedly said he will not file a police complaint against Smith over the slap.

Slap rocks the Oscars this year after joke goes wrong

Slap rocks the Oscars this year after joke goes wrong

Related News

Published : March 28, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

List of countries that have qualified for 2022 World Cup

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Tickets for Man Utd v Liverpool in Bangkok almost sold out on day 1

Published : Apr 02, 2022

Coaches react as FIFA World Cup draw delivers mouth-watering match-ups

Published : Apr 02, 2022

EPL teams allowed to field up to 5 substitutes from next season

Published : Apr 01, 2022

Latest News

Chadchart praised for ‘skinny’ ads on crowded Bangkok sidewalks

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Centara’s flagship resort pioneers ‘sustainable luxury’ on Samui

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Strong winds from China to blame for cold, not melting icebergs: TMD

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Thailand’s economy at a turning point, financial experts warn

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.