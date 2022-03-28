Slap rocks the Oscars this year after joke goes wrong

In fact, his joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s decision to shave her head was so insensitive that it won him a slap across the face from actor Will Smith.
When Rock joked about Pinkett Smith, comparing her to the character Demi Moore played in the film “G I Jane”, in which she had shaved her hair, Smith walked on stage and slapped Rock in what appeared to be a scripted joke.
The mood however turned sour when Smith shouted: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth.”
Smith, who won the Best Actor award for his role as Richard Williams in “King Richard”, later apologised for his outburst during his acceptance speech.
Pinkett Smith chose to start shaving her head in 2018 to deal with hair loss issues and has spoken in the past about her battle with alopecia.
Rock has reportedly said he will not file a police complaint against Smith over the slap.
Published : March 28, 2022
By : THE NATION
