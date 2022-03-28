Slap rocks the Oscars this year after joke goes wrong

When Rock joked about Pinkett Smith, comparing her to the character Demi Moore played in the film “G I Jane”, in which she had shaved her hair, Smith walked on stage and slapped Rock in what appeared to be a scripted joke.

The mood however turned sour when Smith shouted: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth.”

Smith, who won the Best Actor award for his role as Richard Williams in “King Richard”, later apologised for his outburst during his acceptance speech.

Pinkett Smith chose to start shaving her head in 2018 to deal with hair loss issues and has spoken in the past about her battle with alopecia.