Sat, April 16, 2022

life

List of countries that have qualified for 2022 World Cup

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • List of countries that have qualifi...

List of countries that have qualified for the 32-team World Cup in Qatar this year

The draw for FIFA’s 2022 Men’s World Cup took place in Doha, Qatar, and while the immediate chatter on Friday was about the individual games next November—mark your calendars for England vs. the U.S. the day after Thanksgiving—the sports business world is taking note of a different sort of matchup: the stark contrast between the 2022 Qatar World Cup and the 2026 version to be held in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

AFRICA

Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia.

ASIA

Iran, Japan, South Korea, Qatar (as hosts), Saudi Arabia.

The United Arab Emirates will face Australia in a playoff in June, with the winner taking on Peru for another berth in Qatar.

EUROPE

Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland.

Wales will play Scotland or Ukraine to decide the final qualifier from Europe.

List of countries that have qualified for 2022 World Cup

NORTH, CENTRAL AMERICA & CARIBBEAN

Canada, Mexico, United States.

Costa Rica will face New Zealand in a playoff for a spot in Qatar.

OCEANIA

New Zealand won the Oceania qualifying tournament to claim the region's place in the intercontinental playoff.

SOUTH AMERICA

Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay.

Peru finished fifth and will play the UAE or Australia for a spot in Qatar.

Related News

Published : April 03, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Eagle-eyed Chanettee rises to the challenge

Published : Apr 15, 2022

Covid patients advised to use separate bathroom, close commode lid while flushing

Published : Apr 14, 2022

Check ice packages thoroughly before purchase: FDA advises

Published : Apr 14, 2022

Bayern season can't be success after Champions League exit-Nagelsmann

Published : Apr 13, 2022

Latest News

Bus terminals jam-packed as Bangkokians return from Songkran holidays

Published : Apr 16, 2022

Young rapper Milli set to rock Coachella on Sunday morning

Published : Apr 16, 2022

Prinn reports to Lumpini police over sexual harassment claims

Published : Apr 16, 2022

Democrat leader promises party will not interfere in Prinn’s case

Published : Apr 16, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.