List of countries that have qualified for 2022 World Cup

The draw for FIFA’s 2022 Men’s World Cup took place in Doha, Qatar, and while the immediate chatter on Friday was about the individual games next November—mark your calendars for England vs. the U.S. the day after Thanksgiving—the sports business world is taking note of a different sort of matchup: the stark contrast between the 2022 Qatar World Cup and the 2026 version to be held in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.
AFRICA
Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia.
ASIA
Iran, Japan, South Korea, Qatar (as hosts), Saudi Arabia.
The United Arab Emirates will face Australia in a playoff in June, with the winner taking on Peru for another berth in Qatar.
EUROPE
Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland.
Wales will play Scotland or Ukraine to decide the final qualifier from Europe.
NORTH, CENTRAL AMERICA & CARIBBEAN
Canada, Mexico, United States.
Costa Rica will face New Zealand in a playoff for a spot in Qatar.
OCEANIA
New Zealand won the Oceania qualifying tournament to claim the region's place in the intercontinental playoff.
SOUTH AMERICA
Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay.
Peru finished fifth and will play the UAE or Australia for a spot in Qatar.
Published : April 03, 2022
By : THE NATION
