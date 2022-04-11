Sat, April 16, 2022

life

Omicron can hit twice in a month despite 4 jabs, warns lung specialist

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Omicron can hit twice in a month de...

Fully vaccinated people can contract Omicron twice in one month, a lung specialist warned on Monday.

In a Facebook post, Vichaiyut Hospital’s Dr Manoon Leechawengwongs cited the case of a 27-year-old nurse who had received two Sinovac jabs and two Pfizer boosters.

She developed a sore throat and tested positive for Covid-19 on February 19. She had contracted the virus from a family member and improved after spending 10 days in quarantine.

“However, she tested positive again on March 23 with a sore throat, cough and runny nose,” Dr Manoon said, adding that the patient recovered again after 10 days.

He said receiving four jabs can reduce the risk of developing severe symptoms and death even though it cannot protect people from contracting the virus.

He added that the nurse had received her fourth jab in January and a month later she contracted the virus. He believes the patient was infected by the Omicron BA.1 subvariant the first time and the BA.2 subvariant the second time.

“Normally, people who have been infected by BA.1 will have developed immunity against other subvariants, but some people can still contract the Omicron BA.2 because they are only immune to BA.1,” he said.

He added that this can happen to one in 4,000 people.

Related News

Published : April 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Eagle-eyed Chanettee rises to the challenge

Published : Apr 15, 2022

Covid patients advised to use separate bathroom, close commode lid while flushing

Published : Apr 14, 2022

Check ice packages thoroughly before purchase: FDA advises

Published : Apr 14, 2022

Bayern season can't be success after Champions League exit-Nagelsmann

Published : Apr 13, 2022

Latest News

Bus terminals jam-packed as Bangkokians return from Songkran holidays

Published : Apr 16, 2022

Young rapper Milli set to rock Coachella on Sunday morning

Published : Apr 16, 2022

Prinn reports to Lumpini police over sexual harassment claims

Published : Apr 16, 2022

Democrat leader promises party will not interfere in Prinn’s case

Published : Apr 16, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.