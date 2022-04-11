Omicron can hit twice in a month despite 4 jabs, warns lung specialist

He said receiving four jabs can reduce the risk of developing severe symptoms and death even though it cannot protect people from contracting the virus.

He added that the nurse had received her fourth jab in January and a month later she contracted the virus. He believes the patient was infected by the Omicron BA.1 subvariant the first time and the BA.2 subvariant the second time.

“Normally, people who have been infected by BA.1 will have developed immunity against other subvariants, but some people can still contract the Omicron BA.2 because they are only immune to BA.1,” he said.

He added that this can happen to one in 4,000 people.