Fri, April 22, 2022

life

Check ice packages thoroughly before purchase: FDA advises

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Check ice packages thoroughly befor...

The Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advised consumers to purchase ice cubes in sealed packages that showed the label, product details, weight and the words “consumable ice”.

Secretary-general Withit Saritsadeechaikul warned that anyone who sells contaminated ice would face a fine of up to 50,000 baht.

He said the FDA is cooperating with related agencies to evaluate the quality of ice nationwide.

“Of 53 venues in Bangkok, 37 that provide ice in sealed packages have met standards,” he explained. “Meanwhile, 13 of 16 venues that sell ice in freezers or dispensers have not met the standards. And 58 of 210 samples collected from venues nationwide have also not met the standards,” he said.

“Consumers must check that the ice packages they buy are not damaged, while the ice cubes must be clean and have no dust or weird smell,” he advised.

“Consumers must also thoroughly observe the ice they get from freezers or dispensers.”

Withit asked businesses and shops to implement measures to scoop and preserve ice appropriately, such as cleaning freezers or dispensers regularly and avoiding freezing other objects with ice.

“People who find unclean food can file complaints via FDA hotline 1556 or at Provincial Public Health offices nationwide,” he added.

Published : April 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

Latest News

Mark Bangkok’s 240th birthday with special trip around Rattanakosin Island

Published : Apr 21, 2022

BMTA seeks private concessionaire to run its EV bus fleet

Published : Apr 21, 2022

Peninsula Plaza bids adieu to make way for new THB4.6-billion hotel

Published : Apr 21, 2022

Manchester United appoint Erik Ten Hag as Manager

Published : Apr 21, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.