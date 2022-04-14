Check ice packages thoroughly before purchase: FDA advises

He said the FDA is cooperating with related agencies to evaluate the quality of ice nationwide.

“Of 53 venues in Bangkok, 37 that provide ice in sealed packages have met standards,” he explained. “Meanwhile, 13 of 16 venues that sell ice in freezers or dispensers have not met the standards. And 58 of 210 samples collected from venues nationwide have also not met the standards,” he said.

“Consumers must check that the ice packages they buy are not damaged, while the ice cubes must be clean and have no dust or weird smell,” he advised.

“Consumers must also thoroughly observe the ice they get from freezers or dispensers.”