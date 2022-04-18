Everybody will get Omicron sooner or later, says lung expert

He said Covid-19 was a new disease and it took a while to understand it. As a frontline doctor who treated several Covid-19 patients, he said the pandemic can be summarised into five points:

Covid-19 can be spread via airborne particles

In March 2020, a cluster of infections was sparked at the Lumpini Boxing Stadium even though people were more than 10 metres from the source. This is because the stadium was not well-ventilated and air-conditioned. This proved that wearing masks can curb the virus from spreading.

Widespread use of inactivated vaccines

Thailand began importing Sinovac in February 2021 and Manoon said he and his family members were among the first to receive this jab. However, in July 2021, he suggested that the government stop importing Sinovac because people who contracted Covid-19 after getting the jab had more severe symptoms compared to those who had received AstraZeneca.

People have realised that inactivated vaccines are not very effective, but provide some protection.