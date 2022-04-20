OR Bric Superbike 2022 to roar off at Buriram circuit early next month

Some 200 racers from 120 teams will take part in five rounds through the year at the Buriram circuit.

The second round will be held from July 29 to 31 and the third from September 2 to 4. The last round will hit the track from November 3 to 6 with two races to decide who wins the title.

It will be open to spectators under strict Covid-19 prevention measures.

The race is separated into five classes – Superbike 1000cc, Super Stock 1000cc, Super Sport 600cc, Super Sport 400cc, and Sport Production 400cc.