OR Bric Superbike 2022 to roar off at Buriram circuit early next month

A press conference on the superbike race, held on Tuesday, said this year’s tournament is being held under the concept “Anyone can be a hero”, providing a “first stage for Thai racers to reach global level”.
Some 200 racers from 120 teams will take part in five rounds through the year at the Buriram circuit.
The second round will be held from July 29 to 31 and the third from September 2 to 4. The last round will hit the track from November 3 to 6 with two races to decide who wins the title.
It will be open to spectators under strict Covid-19 prevention measures.
The race is separated into five classes – Superbike 1000cc, Super Stock 1000cc, Super Sport 600cc, Super Sport 400cc, and Sport Production 400cc.
Pro racers under the TSB Riders Ranking 2022 will be separated into three classes – Superbike 1000cc (SB1 Pro), Super Sport 600cc (SS1 Pro), and Super Sport 400cc (SS1 Pro).
Published : April 20, 2022
By : THE NATION
