Bundesliga proud to have Lewandowski and Haaland, says Klinsmann

German legend Jurgen Klinsmann hoped on Friday that Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland will stay in the Bundesliga for the new season.
The strikers are currently seen as the greatest stars of the German league. However, the future of both forwards remains in question as Lewandowski is linked to FC Barcelona, while according to British media Haaland is close to joining Manchester City after the season.
On Saturday, the Pole and the Norwegian will compete in "Der Klassiker" as Bayern Munich will host Borussia Dortmund.
"I hope they will stay in the league for the next season. We are very proud that they are both part of the Bundesliga. I look at Erling Haaland as a young Robert Lewandowski because he has what it takes to become a complete player," the former Bayern striker Klinsmann said in the interview for Sky Sports.
The world champion from 1990 emphasized that Lewandowski has more experience than Haaland.
"Robert has proved his worth in recent years and is perceived by many as the best footballer in the world. He fully deserves it for what he has done at Bayern. Suffice it to recall Gerd Muller's record breaking. It is amazing, he still keeps the highest level," Klinsmann said.
"Haaland has a bright future ahead of him. Even at such a young age, he has amazing skills. The teammates do everything to create the chance for him and I think that fact is incredibly important for the striker," the German concluded.
Published : Apr 27, 2022
By : Xinhua
