Bundesliga proud to have Lewandowski and Haaland, says Klinsmann

On Saturday, the Pole and the Norwegian will compete in "Der Klassiker" as Bayern Munich will host Borussia Dortmund.

"I hope they will stay in the league for the next season. We are very proud that they are both part of the Bundesliga. I look at Erling Haaland as a young Robert Lewandowski because he has what it takes to become a complete player," the former Bayern striker Klinsmann said in the interview for Sky Sports.

The world champion from 1990 emphasized that Lewandowski has more experience than Haaland.