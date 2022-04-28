Red-Hot Chanettee Gets Quick into Gear at 3rd Thailand Mixed Opener

“I played quite O.K. even though I didn’t make some easy putts. However, I made up for that by making several birdies from about 10 feet. It was a good start on this course where the greens are quite challenging. If you hit to the wrong spots, it will be really tough,” said Chanettee who just celebrated her fourth trophy of the year on the Thai LPGA Tour at the Laem Chabang International Country Club last week.

“About the game plan tomorrow, I have to be really careful of some holes. The ball can roll pretty fast off the green fringe if you aim to the wrong position,” added the 17-year-old Chanettee who, as the current No 1 player on the 2022 TrustGolf Tour Order of Merits, already reserved one of the two spots to compete in the TrustGolf Women’s Scottish Open scheduled between July 28-31 at the Dundonald Links in Ayrshire, Scotland. The other spot, No 2 on the Merit standings, will be decided after the final on Sunday.

Three players followed three shots behind at joint second. That included 2017 Thai LPGA Tour No 1 player Parinda Phokan who fought back from two successive bogeys on the 14th and 15th holes to shoot five birdies ad finished with a 69.