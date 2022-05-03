Mon, May 16, 2022

life

Virologist advocates 4th vaccine dose for Covid high-risk group

It is advisable for people considered in the Covid-19 high risk group to take a fourth vaccine dose, a leading virologist said on Tuesday.

Dr Yong Poovorawan was responding on Facebook to a question on whether a fourth vaccine dose is necessary.

He said the first two doses of vaccines are fundamental vaccines while the third dose is the booster dose.

In his opinion, all people must receive two doses of fundamental vaccines and a booster dose.

He explained that an additional booster dose — the fourth dose — is necessary for people aged over 50, or people with congenital diseases.

He added that it is necessary for people with chronic diseases such as kidney ailments, cancer, or diseases related to the immunity system, to receive the fourth jab.

Also, people in high-risk situations such as medical personnel should also receive the fourth vaccine dose, he said.

Published : May 03, 2022

By : THE NATION

