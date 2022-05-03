Virologist advocates 4th vaccine dose for Covid high-risk group

He said the first two doses of vaccines are fundamental vaccines while the third dose is the booster dose.

In his opinion, all people must receive two doses of fundamental vaccines and a booster dose.

He explained that an additional booster dose — the fourth dose — is necessary for people aged over 50, or people with congenital diseases.

He added that it is necessary for people with chronic diseases such as kidney ailments, cancer, or diseases related to the immunity system, to receive the fourth jab.