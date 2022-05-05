Pep Guardiola: Man City’s ‘players gave everything. We were so close

Guardiola seems shellshocked by the way it all went down, and who could blame him? Riyad Mahrez’s second-half goal put Man City up 1-0 in the game and 5-3 on aggregate, a minute after Guardiola lifted Kevin De Bruyne for Ilkay Gundogan.

That substitution looked fine then but of course hindsight is 20/20 and Guardiola will be left lamenting what could’ve been after Rodrygo’s magic.

“We were close but we were in trouble when they put balls into the box, with so many crosses,” said Guardiola. “I had defeats in the Champions League, at Barcelona, and we could not reach the final, but there’s no doubt it’s hard for us. We can’t deny we were so close to the Champions League final. We didn’t play well in the first half but it’s normal in this competition.”

Guardiola never felt like the Man City was in a lot of trouble until those fateful Rodrygo goals, and Thibaut Courtois’ eight-save day was as important as anything the 21-year-old brace scorer did for Real.

“We didn’t suffer much until they scored, but we didn’t play our best,” Guardiola said. “After [Mahrez’s] goal we controlled the game, Jack [Grealish] helped us control it. We could not finish when we were close.”