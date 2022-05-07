No words to ease pain of Real defeat, says Guardiola

Premier League leaders City were two goals up on aggregate but Real scored in the 90th minute and equalised a minute later before winning in extra time through a Karim Benzema penalty to set up a final against Liverpool in Paris.

"No words can help (for) what all of us feel," said Guardiola. "It is just a question of time, try to sleep as best as possible and think of the new target."

Guardiola said the league focus remained the same and he would talk to the players on Saturday about who they were as a team, what they had achieved and how well they had played all season.

He said, however, that he did not know whether the current group of players could win the Champions League or whether he was the manager to do it.