Booster dose for elders via intradermal injection gives lower immunity but fewer side effects: study

The institute said elders face the risk of suffering from severe Covid-19 symptoms so they need the booster dose for protection.

However, some of them are worried about side effects so they might not go in for vaccination.

The institute explained that ID used only one-fifth of a vaccine dose when compared to the intramuscular injection (IM) while also reducing side effects.

According to the study of 210 elders aged over 65 who received two doses of AstraZeneca, all of them gained immunity after a booster dose against the Omicron variant.