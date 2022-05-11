Mon, May 16, 2022

life

Booster dose for elders via intradermal injection gives lower immunity but fewer side effects: study

Administering a Covid-19 vaccine booster dose to elders via an intradermal injection (ID) provided lower immunity but also fewer side effects, the Siriraj Institute of Clinical Research (SICRES) said.

SICRES announced the study result on the necessity for elders to receive a Moderna or Pfizer booster dose.

The institute said elders face the risk of suffering from severe Covid-19 symptoms so they need the booster dose for protection.

However, some of them are worried about side effects so they might not go in for vaccination.

The institute explained that ID used only one-fifth of a vaccine dose when compared to the intramuscular injection (IM) while also reducing side effects.

According to the study of 210 elders aged over 65 who received two doses of AstraZeneca, all of them gained immunity after a booster dose against the Omicron variant.

The study also confirmed that the immunity and side effects of ID is lower than IM, with the Moderna vaccine providing a higher immunity response than Pfizer.

SICRES concluded that elders need a booster dose to protect themselves from Covid-19.

 

By : THE NATION

