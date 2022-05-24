Notah Begay Thailand Junior Golf to Offer Pathway to US Golf and College

Dr Prin Singhanart, CEO of TrustGolf is not hesitant to organize the event to Thailand as she foresees a pathway for young golfers to enter good institutes in the US.

“Only one percent of golfers can make it to the top 100. But what I’m more concerned is the remaining 99% of players. Tournaments like Notha Begay provides the opportunity for these kids to be observed by college coaches. If a Thai win one of the six spots, I’m pretty sure he or she will stand a very good shot at getting into an American college,” Dr Prin said.

Four-time PGA victor Notha Begay III realizes the potentials of talented youngsters outside the US which urges him to bring the tournament to Thailand for the first time.

“There are so many talented kids across the world that have the ability to play at high level. But they aren’t exposed to programs or aren’t seen by coaches. So, for us in partnership with Dr Prin, we believe in this whole vision and it’s the initiative for us to go in and work a lot with these kids and bring them to the United States to have access to the system,” said Begay III who received a scholarship at Sandford University and won the National Championship while in college with his teammate Tiger Woods.

Burr also invites Thai children to take part in the tournament that can serve up as a springboard to a promising future.

“We are here through our partners and platform to take those talented golfers and get them a chance to be seen by quite a few number of great quality propgrams. There are so many opportunities for Thai players to achieve this ultimate dream. It’s as simple as going to www.thaijgt.com. Register your children to come play in Bangkok. Who knows they might just change their lives in a couple of weeks,” he said.

Junior golfers between 11-18 can apply for the Notah Begay Thailand Junior Golf National Championship Presented by Trust Golf from now on. For further information, please visit https://www.thaijgt.com/.

