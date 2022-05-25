All eyes on Moto2 rider Somkiat as he jets off to Italy for top competition

Somkiat said he was proud to compete in world class races and boost Thailand’s reputation. He vowed to produce "good results" for the remaining 14 circuits.

Meanwhile, Thai Honda Manufacturing executive vice president Arak Phornprapha said Somkiat had proved that the “Honda Race to the Dream” project had enabled Thai youth to take part in world class competitions.

“Somkiat is the project’s role model who has made all Thais proud and inspired Thai youth,” Arak added.

Somkiat is the first Thai rider to win a world championship race and has grabbed three podium finishes from seven Moto2 races.

He returned to Thailand last week after roaring into third position at the Le Mans Circuit 24 Hours in France.