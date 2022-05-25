Thu, May 26, 2022

life

All eyes on Moto2 rider Somkiat as he jets off to Italy for top competition

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • All eyes on Moto2 rider Somkiat as ...

Thai Moto2 rider Somkiat “Kong” Chantra flew to Italy on Monday night to participate in the Moto2 Italian Grand Prix at the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello from May 27 to 29.

The Idemitsu Honda Team Asia rider received encouragement from Thai Honda Manufacturing executives and fans as he was seen off at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Somkiat said he was proud to compete in world class races and boost Thailand’s reputation. He vowed to produce "good results" for the remaining 14 circuits.

All eyes on Moto2 rider Somkiat as he jets off to Italy for top competition

Meanwhile, Thai Honda Manufacturing executive vice president Arak Phornprapha said Somkiat had proved that the “Honda Race to the Dream” project had enabled Thai youth to take part in world class competitions.

“Somkiat is the project’s role model who has made all Thais proud and inspired Thai youth,” Arak added.

All eyes on Moto2 rider Somkiat as he jets off to Italy for top competition

Somkiat is the first Thai rider to win a world championship race and has grabbed three podium finishes from seven Moto2 races.

He returned to Thailand last week after roaring into third position at the Le Mans Circuit 24 Hours in France.

All eyes on Moto2 rider Somkiat as he jets off to Italy for top competition

In a meeting with Somkiat, Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn praised the rider as a role model for youth to reach global competitions and wished him the best of luck after he reached his goal of competing in the Grand Prix motorcycle racing (MotoGP) competition.

All eyes on Moto2 rider Somkiat as he jets off to Italy for top competition

Somkiat’s fans can follow his activities and cheer him on via the Race to the Dream Facebook page.

Stuvik's Audi team settles for 7th in GT World Challenge Asia

Published : May 26, 2022

Leicester City footballers jet into Thailand for relaxation, temple visit

Published : May 26, 2022

Maradona tribute plane unveiled in Argentina

Published : May 26, 2022

Liverpool's Klopp says Champions League win would make a 'great' season 'fantastic'

Published : May 26, 2022

Zaniolo goal earns Roma first Europa Conference League title

Published : May 26, 2022

Published : May 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Thailand is third biggest market for Norwegian seafood

Published : May 26, 2022

No green light yet for entertainment venues in yellow provinces to reopen

Published : May 26, 2022

Milk tea shop shelves controversial ‘elephant trunk’ bag

Published : May 26, 2022

Noodle shop vows to keep 3-baht price despite higher costs

Published : May 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.