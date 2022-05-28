Nadal, Djokovic and Alcaraz advance to last 16 at French Open

Despite dropped serve in the opening game against Dutch player Botic Van de Zandschulp, Nadal, who had just won his 300th Grand Slam match in the last round broke serve in the second game and dominated the first set 6-3.

The King of Clay faced little opposition in the second set, leading 5-0 before winning 6-2.

Nadal won the first four games of the third set, but Van de Zandschulp won the next three. The two then won a game respectively, with Nadal leading 5-4. In the tenth game, although the Dutchman saved a match point, Nadal, who was serving, scored two straight points to seal the victory.

In the next round, Nadal will face Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, who is coached by Nadal's uncle Toni Nadal.

