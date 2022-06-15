Sun, June 26, 2022

life

National football team make the cut for 2023 AFC Asian Cup

Thailand’s national football team qualified for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup even after losing to Uzbekistan 0-2 on Saturday.

Thailand played against Uzbekistan in the third qualifying round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup at Markaziy Stadium in Namangan, Uzbekistan.

Both teams won their first two matches and had already qualified with six points.

Jaloliddin Masharipov scored for Uzbekistan in the 8th minute while Azizbek Turgunboev booted in the second in the 23rd minute.

Thailand earned six points from three matches while Uzbekistan is the group leader with nine points.

The 2023 AFC Asian Cup is scheduled from June 16, 2023, to July 16, 2023. It was originally to be held in China but the Asian Football Confederation announced that the country was not in a position to host the tournament due to the Covid-19 situation and lockdown there.

Published : June 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

