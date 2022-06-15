BTS to take indefinite break to focus on solo careers

The bandmates spoke about the frustration and confusion they faced in working endlessly as a K-pop group, which was not limited to just music. The seven men, whose ages range between 26 to 29, have not taken an official hiatus since debuting as a band in 2013.



“Right now when we are at our best, I feel like we should be contributing in some way to the world, but I don’t know what that is and I still have to keep working. There’s just no time for me to think,” the 27-year-old band leader RM said.



To put worried fans at ease, the bandmates will continue shooting new episodes for its online reality show, “Run BTS,” in the meantime.



Last week, the septet made its first comeback of the year with the anthology album “Proof,” a three-CD package spanning their nine-year career.



BTS made it clear that this was not an end to their group career. Just as it had hinted through its recent album, “Proof,” it was closing the door on its past before setting off on a fresh new start.



“We’re sorry that we won’t be able to showcase the performances you guys wanted this time,” RM said, promising that they would come back as a group to perform them next time.



Reassuring fans, Jungkook said, “We’re each going to take some time alone to have fun and experience diverse things, and we promise to return even more mature than we are now.”



Choi Ji-won

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network