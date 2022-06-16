Sun, June 26, 2022

life

Depleted Thai women go down fighting to Poland

The Thai women’s national volleyball team, hit by a Covid outbreak, squandered a two-set lead to lose 2-3 to Poland in the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League on Thursday at Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, Philippines.

It was the second match for the Thai team in the second week of the competition. Thailand had thrashed Canada 3-0 in the first match.

The depleted team lost eight players who were infected with Covid-19. Pimpichaya Kokram, Pornpun Guedpard, Chatchu-on Moksri, and Ajcharaporn Kongyot, however, were available.

After winning the first two hard-fought sets 25-22, 29-27, the Thai team lost the next three 16-25, 16-25, 13-15.

With 12 points from four wins and two losses, Thailand dropped down to fifth place from second in the group following the loss to Poland.

The team will face group leaders Japan on Friday at 6pm. Catch the match on TV channel One31.

Published : June 16, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
