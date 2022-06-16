Depleted Thai women go down fighting to Poland

The depleted team lost eight players who were infected with Covid-19. Pimpichaya Kokram, Pornpun Guedpard, Chatchu-on Moksri, and Ajcharaporn Kongyot, however, were available.

After winning the first two hard-fought sets 25-22, 29-27, the Thai team lost the next three 16-25, 16-25, 13-15.

With 12 points from four wins and two losses, Thailand dropped down to fifth place from second in the group following the loss to Poland.

The team will face group leaders Japan on Friday at 6pm. Catch the match on TV channel One31.