PM lauds volleyball team as Thai women rise to 14th in world rankings

It was the team's last match in the second week of the tournament at Araneta Coliseum. The first week was held in Turkey.

The Thais got off to a great start, winning the first set 25-17, but lost the next three 13-25, 23-25, 18-25.

Thailand finished the second week with one win and three losses, for a total of four wins and four losses after two weeks.

After being second on the 16-team table at the start of the second week, the team fell to eighth. But there was a lot for the Thai women to celebrate as they came into the tournament ranked 19th but have now risen to 14th in the FIVB standings.