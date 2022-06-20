Wed, June 29, 2022

life

PM lauds volleyball team as Thai women rise to 14th in world rankings

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • PM lauds volleyball team as Thai wo...

The Thai women’s national volleyball team rose to 14th place in world rankings, despite losing their last round-robin match in the FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League on Sunday in Quezon City, Philippines.

The Thai women lost 1-3 to the US in a hard-fought encounter.

 

PM lauds volleyball team as Thai women rise to 14th in world rankings

It was the team's last match in the second week of the tournament at Araneta Coliseum. The first week was held in Turkey.

The Thais got off to a great start, winning the first set 25-17, but lost the next three 13-25, 23-25, 18-25.

Thailand finished the second week with one win and three losses, for a total of four wins and four losses after two weeks.

After being second on the 16-team table at the start of the second week, the team fell to eighth. But there was a lot for the Thai women to celebrate as they came into the tournament ranked 19th but have now risen to 14th in the FIVB standings.

PM lauds volleyball team as Thai women rise to 14th in world rankings PM lauds volleyball team as Thai women rise to 14th in world rankings

Thailand open the third week of the competition against South Korea on June 29 at 9pm at Armeets Arena in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has praised the team's performance.

Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Sunday that Prayut was impressed with the team's efforts in the second week of the competition.

He said Thailand was proud of moving up to 14th place in the FIVB standings after great victories in the first week against Bulgaria, Serbia, and China.

He said Prayut will continue to monitor and encourage the team as they keep up their impressive performances. He also wished the team success in the third week of the competition from June 29 to July 3.

The team will play against South Korea, Dominican Republic, Brazil, and Italy.

If the team stays in the top 8, they will get to compete in the final round at Ankara Arena in Ankara, Turkey in July.

 

Five teens, 3-yr-old girl suffer from cannabis side effects: doctor

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Thai youth players get lessons from Man Utd, Liverpool legends

Published : Jun 28, 2022

Thai woman boxer Phayahong welcomed home after making K-1 history

Published : Jun 28, 2022

Theatre and Film: A COVID Marriage

Published : Jun 28, 2022

'Tuk Tuk' marry off to Korea

Published : Jun 28, 2022

Published : June 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Famous voice actor Kaiwan succumbs to liver failure at 71

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Thailand a car carrying 70 million people: PM

Published : Jun 29, 2022

First and only international hemp-cannabis expo to be held in Thailand 

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Chadchart to hold talks with BTSC on reviving monthly discounted tickets

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.