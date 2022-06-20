PM lauds volleyball team as Thai women rise to 14th in world rankings

The Thai women lost 1-3 to the US in a hard-fought encounter.
It was the team's last match in the second week of the tournament at Araneta Coliseum. The first week was held in Turkey.
The Thais got off to a great start, winning the first set 25-17, but lost the next three 13-25, 23-25, 18-25.
Thailand finished the second week with one win and three losses, for a total of four wins and four losses after two weeks.
After being second on the 16-team table at the start of the second week, the team fell to eighth. But there was a lot for the Thai women to celebrate as they came into the tournament ranked 19th but have now risen to 14th in the FIVB standings.
Thailand open the third week of the competition against South Korea on June 29 at 9pm at Armeets Arena in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has praised the team's performance.
Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Sunday that Prayut was impressed with the team's efforts in the second week of the competition.
He said Thailand was proud of moving up to 14th place in the FIVB standings after great victories in the first week against Bulgaria, Serbia, and China.
He said Prayut will continue to monitor and encourage the team as they keep up their impressive performances. He also wished the team success in the third week of the competition from June 29 to July 3.
The team will play against South Korea, Dominican Republic, Brazil, and Italy.
If the team stays in the top 8, they will get to compete in the final round at Ankara Arena in Ankara, Turkey in July.
Published : June 20, 2022
By : THE NATION
