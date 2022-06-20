Football-mad Thailand making no progress on world stage: Poll

The Thai men’s team have never qualified for a FIFA World Cup and are making no progress towards that goal, according to most respondents. The Thai women’s team have fared better, however, qualifying for World Cups in 2015 and 2019.
KBU Sport Poll surveyed 1,369 sports fans between June 15 and 18 about the direction of Thai football. Of the respondents, 58.8 per cent were male while the rest were female.
Asked about the performance of Thailand in international competitions:
Asked what the root of the problem is:
Asked what the solution is:
Asked who was responsible for the failure:
Asked what they expected of Thailand football teams:
Published : June 20, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jun 29, 2022
Published : Jun 29, 2022
Published : Jun 29, 2022
Published : Jun 29, 2022