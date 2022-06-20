Football-mad Thailand making no progress on world stage: Poll

KBU Sport Poll surveyed 1,369 sports fans between June 15 and 18 about the direction of Thai football. Of the respondents, 58.8 per cent were male while the rest were female.

Asked about the performance of Thailand in international competitions:

34.2% said it was getting worse

32.97% said it was at the same level

18.55% said it was improving

15.28% were unsure

Asked what the root of the problem is: