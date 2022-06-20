Hong Kong opens doors to tourists after Covid, democracy crises

Press from around were invited to sample the sights on Monday via “Arts in Hong Kong”.

The virtual tour started with the M+ museum, one of the largest showcases of modern and contemporary visual culture displaying 1,500 works across 33 exhibition halls and other spaces.

Virtual visitors were then guided to Tung Nam Lou, a heritage building converted into a boutique art hotel in Yau Ma Tei. This Hong Kong landmark was a neighbourhood seafood restaurant and office building before being transformed into a hotel celebrating arts and local culture.

Next stop was Sindart, a family-owned shop where people have bought traditional embroidered shoes since 1958. Third-generation owner Miru Wong inherited the delicate skills of embroidery from her grandfather and continues to add new spins to these silk-brocade slippers.