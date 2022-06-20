Hong Kong opens doors to tourists after Covid, democracy crises

Authorities launched the tourism push as authorities seek to restore an image left battered by democracy crackdowns and some of the world’s harshest Covid-19 restrictions.
Press from around were invited to sample the sights on Monday via “Arts in Hong Kong”.
The virtual tour started with the M+ museum, one of the largest showcases of modern and contemporary visual culture displaying 1,500 works across 33 exhibition halls and other spaces.
Virtual visitors were then guided to Tung Nam Lou, a heritage building converted into a boutique art hotel in Yau Ma Tei. This Hong Kong landmark was a neighbourhood seafood restaurant and office building before being transformed into a hotel celebrating arts and local culture.
Next stop was Sindart, a family-owned shop where people have bought traditional embroidered shoes since 1958. Third-generation owner Miru Wong inherited the delicate skills of embroidery from her grandfather and continues to add new spins to these silk-brocade slippers.
The cultural tour moved on to Biu Kee Mah-Jong, where “Uncle King” has been offering his carved mahjong tiles for over five decades. He also makes custom tiles bearing anything from names to cartoon characters.
HKTB’s executive director Dane Cheng also gave a simple lesson on how to play mahjong, which is traditionally played at family gatherings and during big festivals like Chinese New Year.
The virtual tour ended at the Hong Kong Palace Museum, which aspires to become one of the world’s leading cultural institutions.
The museum is dedicated to the promotion, appreciation and study of Chinese art and culture. It combines a Hong Kong perspective with a global vision, according to the tour.
Published : June 20, 2022
By : THE NATION
