Cyclist handed one-year ban for unsporting behaviour during race

The association announced on Facebook on Monday that Nattapol Bamrungrak, a cyclist from the P&K Bike Sports Phitsanulok team, has been banned for a year from competitions held or certified by the Thai Cycling Association.

The association said that Nattapol had committed three violations before sprinting to the finish line: Intentionally pushing another cyclist and denying him an opportunity to reach the finish line; bumping another cyclist, leading to his fall and serious injuries; refusing to accept the award for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Several netizens on Facebook wanted the association to ban him permanently or at least increase the duration of the punishment.