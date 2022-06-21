Wed, June 29, 2022

life

Cyclist handed one-year ban for unsporting behaviour during race

The Thai Cycling Association has banned for a year a cyclist who pushed and bumped other competitors and left one person severely injured during an event over the weekend.

The association had held two competitions at the weekend in Phichit province. The incident occurred in the “Sport Tourism Bike 4 All" competition on Sunday in the AV35 male category.

The association announced on Facebook on Monday that Nattapol Bamrungrak, a cyclist from the P&K Bike Sports Phitsanulok team, has been banned for a year from competitions held or certified by the Thai Cycling Association.

The association said that Nattapol had committed three violations before sprinting to the finish line: Intentionally pushing another cyclist and denying him an opportunity to reach the finish line; bumping another cyclist, leading to his fall and serious injuries; refusing to accept the award for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Several netizens on Facebook wanted the association to ban him permanently or at least increase the duration of the punishment.

Published : June 21, 2022

By : THE NATION

