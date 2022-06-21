Wed, June 29, 2022

life

Women's volleyball team flying to Bulgaria on Saturday for crucial 3rd week

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Women's volleyball team flying to B...

The Thai women’s national volleyball team will fly to Bulgaria on Saturday to compete in the third week of the FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League from June 29 to July 4.

The team landed at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Monday evening and was welcomed by Somporn Chaibangyan, president of the Thailand Volleyball Association.

The team will stay in Thailand for five days before travelling to Bulgaria on Saturday.

Thailand will play against South Korea, the Dominican Republic, Brazil, and Italy, starting with South Korea on June 29 at 9pm at Armeets Arena in Sofia.

Thailand finished the second week with one win and three losses, for a total of four wins and four losses after two weeks. The team got 12 points and stands eighth in the 16-team table.

Somporn said the team will be better prepared in the third week as the players who got infected with Covid-19 during the second week would have recovered.

He said the results of the past two weeks had exceeded their expectations and he was confident of strong performances in the coming days.

Women's volleyball team flying to Bulgaria on Saturday for crucial 3rd week

Five teens, 3-yr-old girl suffer from cannabis side effects: doctor

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Thai youth players get lessons from Man Utd, Liverpool legends

Published : Jun 28, 2022

Thai woman boxer Phayahong welcomed home after making K-1 history

Published : Jun 28, 2022

Theatre and Film: A COVID Marriage

Published : Jun 28, 2022

'Tuk Tuk' marry off to Korea

Published : Jun 28, 2022

Published : June 21, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Famous voice actor Kaiwan succumbs to liver failure at 71

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Thailand a car carrying 70 million people: PM

Published : Jun 29, 2022

First and only international hemp-cannabis expo to be held in Thailand 

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Chadchart to hold talks with BTSC on reviving monthly discounted tickets

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.