Women's volleyball team flying to Bulgaria on Saturday for crucial 3rd week

The team will stay in Thailand for five days before travelling to Bulgaria on Saturday.

Thailand will play against South Korea, the Dominican Republic, Brazil, and Italy, starting with South Korea on June 29 at 9pm at Armeets Arena in Sofia.

Thailand finished the second week with one win and three losses, for a total of four wins and four losses after two weeks. The team got 12 points and stands eighth in the 16-team table.

Somporn said the team will be better prepared in the third week as the players who got infected with Covid-19 during the second week would have recovered.