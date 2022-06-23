Wed, June 29, 2022

life

Moto GP tickets go on sale on July 8, expected to sell out in a day

Tickets for the sizzling Moto GP race in Thailand will go on sale on July 8 and are expected to be sold out in a day, the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) said.

SAT confirmed on Wednesday that the Thailand Grand Prix would be held for the third year at Chang International Circuit in Buriram from September 30 to October 2.

The Covid-19 crisis had put the brakes on the annual Moto GP for the past two years.

Earlier, the race had witnessed the biggest attendance compared to other competitions, with more than 100,000 fans including foreigners in attendance.

Tickets will go on sale from 1.30pm to 2.35pm on the 25th floor of the Chalermphrakiet Building at the Sports Authority of Thailand in Bangkok.

There is separate seating for the event:

  • Grand stand – 4,000 baht
  • Side stand – 2,000 baht
  • Rider stand – price and merchandise will be announced soon.

Sports fans can also buy tickets at 7-Eleven stores or via allticket.com on July 8 from 3pm.

Visit the Chang Circuit Buriram Facebook page for more information.

Published : June 23, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
