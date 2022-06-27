Thongchai finishes fourth at US Senior Open

Thongchai ’s fourth place with a three-under-par 281, alongside American Rob Labritz and Gene Sauers, earned him US$160,576.
Photo Credit: Getty Images
Padraig Harrington from Ireland won the event with a 10-under-par 274 and earned $720,000.
American Steve Stricker was second with a nine-under-par 275 and earned $432,000, while Mark Hensby from Australia was third with a four-under-par 280 for $267,254 in prize money.
“I played great all week. I hit the ball very well, but the green made it very difficult. I had like so many three-putts this week. You know the green, right, the green it makes it -- it sometimes gets you in the wrong position, you get a different position and it makes it a difficult putt,” Thongchai said.
“I think the way they set it up for a major is fun. I think the golf course is in great condition. I think everything with the spectators is fantastic. I'm really happy with my week. If I finish in the top ten, I'll be happy for a major.”
After his win a couple of weeks ago, Thongchai said, “Yeah, it give me a lot of confidence to play every week now. I don't think I lose anything. This week I think has been a very happy week. I think it's a very tough week.”
Thongchai rated the golf course as “very difficult. If the green conditions are very soft, the pin position is more tough. I think it's a good major. Ending under par after the four rounds is very good. I am so happy to finish like three-under par.”
“Especially bogeying on the last, I think it's tough. If you don't make it in the fairway, it's going to be trouble.
“On this golf course, you keep it in play, like hit the ball in the fairway then you can attack on the second shot. If you miss alongside the fairway, you can't control the rough. I think you have some holes you make it, it's trouble because if cannot find the fairway. A one-under par today is a great round,” Thongchai said.
Published : June 27, 2022
By : THE NATION
