Thongchai finishes fourth at US Senior Open

Padraig Harrington from Ireland won the event with a 10-under-par 274 and earned $720,000.

American Steve Stricker was second with a nine-under-par 275 and earned $432,000, while Mark Hensby from Australia was third with a four-under-par 280 for $267,254 in prize money.

“I played great all week. I hit the ball very well, but the green made it very difficult. I had like so many three-putts this week. You know the green, right, the green it makes it -- it sometimes gets you in the wrong position, you get a different position and it makes it a difficult putt,” Thongchai said.

“I think the way they set it up for a major is fun. I think the golf course is in great condition. I think everything with the spectators is fantastic. I'm really happy with my week. If I finish in the top ten, I'll be happy for a major.”