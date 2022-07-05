80 per cent of cinema hall tickets for Man Utd-Liverpool match sold

Pimsiri Thongrompo, marketing director at SF Corporation, said on Monday that people in Bangkok had shown great interest to watch the match at cinema halls, hence SF Cinema has increased seats for fans in Bangkok and other provinces.
"The Match Bangkok Century Cup 2022" is scheduled to be held on July 12 at Rajamangala Stadium, which can accommodate only around 59,000 people, while many people keen to watch the match cannot afford the high prices of the tickets at the stadium.
Therefore, SF Cinema will broadcast the match and the pre-show concert live at 47 branches in Thailand.
There are two packages of cinema tickets available. The ticket price for only the match is 500 baht while the ticket for the pre-match Jackson Wang concert and the match is 900 baht.
Previously, SF Cinema had broadcast the “Pull-Up” Mark Tuan Fan Meeting in Thailand in cinemas for GOT7 fans.
SF also showed "Live Viewing Concert BTS" at the same time with 75 countries around the world.
Published : July 05, 2022
By : THE NATION
