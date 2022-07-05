Sat, July 09, 2022

life

80 per cent of cinema hall tickets for Man Utd-Liverpool match sold

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • 80 per cent of cinema hall tickets ...

Nearly 80 per cent of cinema tickets for the upcoming Manchester United-Liverpool match in Bangkok has already been reserved from a total of around 30,000 seats in 47 cinemas all over the country, a cinema executive said on Monday.

Pimsiri Thongrompo, marketing director at SF Corporation, said on Monday that people in Bangkok had shown great interest to watch the match at cinema halls, hence SF Cinema has increased seats for fans in Bangkok and other provinces.

"The Match Bangkok Century Cup 2022" is scheduled to be held on July 12 at Rajamangala Stadium, which can accommodate only around 59,000 people, while many people keen to watch the match cannot afford the high prices of the tickets at the stadium.

Therefore, SF Cinema will broadcast the match and the pre-show concert live at 47 branches in Thailand.

80 per cent of cinema hall tickets for Man Utd-Liverpool match sold

There are two packages of cinema tickets available. The ticket price for only the match is 500 baht while the ticket for the pre-match Jackson Wang concert and the match is 900 baht.

Previously, SF Cinema had broadcast the “Pull-Up” Mark Tuan Fan Meeting in Thailand in cinemas for GOT7 fans.

SF also showed "Live Viewing Concert BTS" at the same time with 75 countries around the world.

80 per cent of cinema hall tickets for Man Utd-Liverpool match sold

Manchester United land in Thailand without Ronaldo

Published : Jul 09, 2022

The first look at Manchester United in Thailand

Published : Jul 09, 2022

TOUR 2022 SQUAD OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED

Published : Jul 09, 2022

Man Utd to inaugurate new jersey against Liverpool in Bangkok

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Bangkok open-air film fest captures audience with 1997 crime drama

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Published : July 05, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Shinzo Abe – ‘prince’ of Japanese politics who rewrote history

Published : Jul 09, 2022

Schools reminded of preventive guidelines as Covid-19 cases surge

Published : Jul 09, 2022

Elon Musk decides to terminate Twitter deal

Published : Jul 09, 2022

Manchester United land in Thailand without Ronaldo

Published : Jul 09, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.