13 suspected to have monkeypox test negative

Opas said 6,178 monkey pox patients have been found in 56 countries as of Sunday (July 3). He added that the top five countries with highest number of monkeypox patients are Spain (1,196), Britain (1,185), Germany (1,054), France (498) and the US (459).

“More than 99 per cent of monkeypox patients are men,” he said.

Opas said the severity of the virus in Europe is low as only 10 per cent of patients were hospitalised. He also pointed out that monkeypox can be transmitted among humans by coming into close contact.

“Monkeypox patients will develop a fever, headache, muscle pain, back pain, swollen lymph nodes and fatigue,” he explained.

Patients develop a rash on their arms and legs 1-3 days after being infected, which will form blisters and then crusts.

“Patients will have symptoms for about 2-4 weeks,” he said, adding that most recover on their own.