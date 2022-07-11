Man Utd, Liverpool hold 1st training sessions in steamy Bangkok

Meanwhile, Liverpool arrived at Suvarnabhumi on Sunday and, after taking the wrong coach from the airport, checked in at The St Regis Bangkok just a block away from United’s hotel.

The team held a private training session on Sunday evening at Alpine Football Camp Training Bangkok.

Public training sessions for both teams will be held on Monday at Rajamangala Stadium.

The Manchester United squad will train from 5pm to 6.30pm while Liverpool’s session will be from 7.30pm to 9pm. The training sessions are open to holders of “elite” tickets for Tuesday’s match.