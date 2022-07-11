Wed, July 13, 2022

life

Man Utd, Liverpool hold 1st training sessions in steamy Bangkok

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Man Utd, Liverpool hold 1st trainin...

Manchester United and Liverpool have held their first training sessions in Thailand ahead of their clash in a pre-season exhibition match on Tuesday.

The Manchester United squad arrived at Don Mueang Airport on Sunday and are staying at The Athenee Hotel in Bangkok’s upmarket Pathum Wan district.

New coach Erik ten Hag oversaw team training sessions in hot and humid conditions at STB Academy school on Saturday and Sunday.

Current daytime temperatures in the Thai capital average around 31 degrees Celsius (87.8F) with high humidity of 62 per cent.

Man Utd, Liverpool hold 1st training sessions in steamy Bangkok Man Utd, Liverpool hold 1st training sessions in steamy Bangkok Man Utd, Liverpool hold 1st training sessions in steamy Bangkok Man Utd, Liverpool hold 1st training sessions in steamy Bangkok Man Utd, Liverpool hold 1st training sessions in steamy Bangkok Man Utd, Liverpool hold 1st training sessions in steamy Bangkok Man Utd, Liverpool hold 1st training sessions in steamy Bangkok Man Utd, Liverpool hold 1st training sessions in steamy Bangkok

Meanwhile, Liverpool arrived at Suvarnabhumi on Sunday and, after taking the wrong coach from the airport, checked in at The St Regis Bangkok just a block away from United’s hotel.

The team held a private training session on Sunday evening at Alpine Football Camp Training Bangkok.

Man Utd, Liverpool hold 1st training sessions in steamy Bangkok Man Utd, Liverpool hold 1st training sessions in steamy Bangkok Man Utd, Liverpool hold 1st training sessions in steamy Bangkok Man Utd, Liverpool hold 1st training sessions in steamy Bangkok Man Utd, Liverpool hold 1st training sessions in steamy Bangkok Man Utd, Liverpool hold 1st training sessions in steamy Bangkok Man Utd, Liverpool hold 1st training sessions in steamy Bangkok Man Utd, Liverpool hold 1st training sessions in steamy Bangkok Man Utd, Liverpool hold 1st training sessions in steamy Bangkok Man Utd, Liverpool hold 1st training sessions in steamy Bangkok Man Utd, Liverpool hold 1st training sessions in steamy Bangkok

Public training sessions for both teams will be held on Monday at Rajamangala Stadium.

The Manchester United squad will train from 5pm to 6.30pm while Liverpool’s session will be from 7.30pm to 9pm. The training sessions are open to holders of “elite” tickets for Tuesday’s match.

Man United land in Melbourne ahead of Australia tour

Published : Jul 13, 2022

PK Steals 1st Round Limelight at SAT-TWT Open in Hua Hin  

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Toyota Youth Super Series aims to unearth badminton talent

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Netizens put Bangkok Century Cup under scrutiny

Published : Jul 13, 2022

New Covid subvariants carry same mutation as Delta, can spread easily to lungs, WHO warns

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Published : July 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Man United land in Melbourne ahead of Australia tour

Published : Jul 13, 2022

PK Steals 1st Round Limelight at SAT-TWT Open in Hua Hin  

Published : Jul 13, 2022

PTT’s contribution to oil fund not a big help, says Korn

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Football feast for Thai fans

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.