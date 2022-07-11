Man Utd, Liverpool hold 1st training sessions in steamy Bangkok

The Manchester United squad arrived at Don Mueang Airport on Sunday and are staying at The Athenee Hotel in Bangkok’s upmarket Pathum Wan district.
New coach Erik ten Hag oversaw team training sessions in hot and humid conditions at STB Academy school on Saturday and Sunday.
Current daytime temperatures in the Thai capital average around 31 degrees Celsius (87.8F) with high humidity of 62 per cent.
Meanwhile, Liverpool arrived at Suvarnabhumi on Sunday and, after taking the wrong coach from the airport, checked in at The St Regis Bangkok just a block away from United’s hotel.
The team held a private training session on Sunday evening at Alpine Football Camp Training Bangkok.
Public training sessions for both teams will be held on Monday at Rajamangala Stadium.
The Manchester United squad will train from 5pm to 6.30pm while Liverpool’s session will be from 7.30pm to 9pm. The training sessions are open to holders of “elite” tickets for Tuesday’s match.
Published : July 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
