Anti-viral drugs a saviour for vulnerable Covid patients: virologist

He also said that students are most at risk while eating and playing with their classmates, adding that they should return home immediately after school. He advised young people to wear a facemask, wash their hands regularly and maintain social distancing.

He also called on schools to avoid holding activities that will bring too many students together like camping, and instead focus on lessons for the next two or three months.

"Education will create quality workers once students grow up, so we should pay attention to this issue,” he said.