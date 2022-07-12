Anti-viral drugs a saviour for vulnerable Covid patients: virologist

Dr Yong Poovorawan said anti-viral drugs like Remdesivir, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir should be given to vulnerable patients as soon as they test positive or within five days of infection.
Vulnerable patients include the elderly aged 60 and above, pregnant women and people with chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes.
Dr Yong, however, said Molnupiravir should not be prescribed to children and pregnant women as the drug can cause genetic disorders. Paxlovid, meanwhile, can react to other drugs and patients can develop Covid-19 symptoms five days after taking the drug.
“My advice is that patients consult a doctor before taking Covid-19 antiviral drugs,” he said.
He also said that students are most at risk while eating and playing with their classmates, adding that they should return home immediately after school. He advised young people to wear a facemask, wash their hands regularly and maintain social distancing.
He also called on schools to avoid holding activities that will bring too many students together like camping, and instead focus on lessons for the next two or three months.
"Education will create quality workers once students grow up, so we should pay attention to this issue,” he said.
Published : July 12, 2022
By : THE NATION
