Chelsea sign Senegal defender Koulibaly from Napoli

"I'm very happy to be here with this team at Chelsea," Koulibaly said in a statement. "It's a big team in the world and my dream was always to play in the Premier League.

"Chelsea came first to get me in 2016 but we didn't make it. Now when they came to me I accepted it because they really wanted me to come to the Premier League to play for them."

Chelsea lost centre backs Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen earlier in the close season, and Koulibaly's addition will come as a boost for Thomas Tuchel's side as they look to close the gap on Manchester City and Liverpool.

Koulibaly made 317 appearances for Napoli after joining from Belgian club Genk in 2014, winning two trophies and cementing his place among some of the top defenders in Italy.

