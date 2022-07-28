Unfancied Yupaporn Grabs Opening Lead at 5th SAT-TWT Open

Ornnicha from Lopburi once again surged into contention, producing five birdies against two bogeys for a 69 alongside Chonikarn and Saraporn.

“I hit a lot of greens in regulation and had a lot of birdie chances. But I missed several putts because it was tough to read the lie. I should have been more careful with line reading,” said the 25-year-old Ornnicha who has yet to celebrate a breakthrough victory. Her best results were two runner-up positions in a Taiwan LPGA Tour event in 2019 and the last SAT-TWT Open at the Royal Hua hin Golf Course two weeks ago.

“My plan is to hit a lot of fairways and create as many birdie chances as possible. I also need to improve my putting accuracy,” Ornnicha said.

Chonnikarn, also with five birdies and two bogeys, said: “I’m pretty pleased with my game especially the way I hit the iron. The green condition is quite soft this week, so I can attack the pins as much as I’d like to. About my game plan for tomorrow, I will try to hit the fairways, hit the greens and hope to make lots of birdies. I will try to approach the second round with the level I play today. I hope to see more red scores (birdies) from me on the leaders’ board. “

Red-hot Patcharajutar Kongkraphan or P.K., who has won back-to-back titles (in the fourth SAT-TWT Open and at the Springfield Village & Spa last Friday, opened her account with a 70.

“I hope to have some good result again. My iron still works very well. It comes down to my driver. If I can hit my driver at will, I will stand another great shot at winning this week,” P.K. said.