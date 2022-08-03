Monkeypox: Thais advised to avoid sexual contact with foreigners

He pointed out that monkeypox would be unable to control if the disease spreads among rodents such as monkeys, rabbits and rats.

“If monkeypox patients have any underlying disease such as cancer or immune deficiency, the virus could cause death,” he warned.

Amorn asked people who develop fever, a red rash and blisters to immediately take a monkeypox test and isolate themselves for 21 days.

He also advised Thais to avoid sexual contact with foreigners as most monkeypox cases worldwide have been found in gay men.

Up to 20,000 Europeans are infected with monkeypox daily, Amorn noted.

“Monkeypox can’t be transmitted via sexual contact, but people can be infected with the virus from blister secretions,” he warned.