Monkeypox: Thais advised to avoid sexual contact with foreigners

Amorn Leelarasamee, a member of the Medical Council of Thailand, said he was uncertain whether monkeypox would become endemic in Thailand as the disease can be transmitted from person to person and from animal to person.
He pointed out that monkeypox would be unable to control if the disease spreads among rodents such as monkeys, rabbits and rats.
“If monkeypox patients have any underlying disease such as cancer or immune deficiency, the virus could cause death,” he warned.
Amorn asked people who develop fever, a red rash and blisters to immediately take a monkeypox test and isolate themselves for 21 days.
He also advised Thais to avoid sexual contact with foreigners as most monkeypox cases worldwide have been found in gay men.
Up to 20,000 Europeans are infected with monkeypox daily, Amorn noted.
“Monkeypox can’t be transmitted via sexual contact, but people can be infected with the virus from blister secretions,” he warned.
He said hotel operators should clean rooms in line with international standards in order to contain the spread of the disease.
More than 22,100 people in 70 countries have been infected so far with monkeypox, with 5,189 cases found in the US alone, Amorn said.
“Monkeypox patients have been found in most US states, except Vermont, Montana and Wyoming,” he added.
Published : August 03, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Aug 14, 2022
Published : Aug 14, 2022
Published : Aug 14, 2022
Published : Aug 14, 2022