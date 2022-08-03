Catch the beauty of Taiwanese paper craft at Bangkok exhibition

Attendees at the opening ceremony got to see the skillful transformation of pieces of paper into all manner of three-dimensional sculptures.

They were also treated to live demonstrations and instructions by artist Hsin-Fu Hung on the basics of paper folding.

Hsiu-Mei Hsueh, deputy representative of the Taipei Economic & Cultural Office, said both paper art and origami are traditional crafts of Taiwan.

Folding paper into a plane, a frog, or even a crane is an interesting memory for almost every child in Taiwan, she pointed out.