Sitthikom and Supanida claim national badminton titles

The tournament offered a total prize money of 1.02 million baht.
Sitthikom, national champion in 2018 and 2019, thrashed Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul 21-6, 21-13 to win his third men’s singles title while Supanida Katethong wore down Pitchamon Opatniputh 21-13, 17-21, 23-21 in the women’s singles final.
Thai badminton players Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai won the women’s doubles title for the third time, beating Nuntakarn Aimsaard and Benyapa Aimsaard 21-12, 21-8. They had won the title in 2015 and 2018.
It was the first time in Thailand that players could challenge the umpire’s decision twice in a game via the video assistant referee system.
Pharanyu Kaosamaang and Worrapol Thongsa-nga won the men’s doubles title, beating Thanawin Madee and Pongsakorn Thongkham 23-21, 21-10, while Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Phataimas Muenwong scored a straights games win over Watchara Buranakuea and Kittipak Dubthuk 21-19, 21-7 in the mixed doubles final.
Winners of the singles event got a prize money of 100,000 baht each while the doubles winners got 120,000 baht.
Several Thai badminton players will compete in two tournaments in Japan — the BWF World Championships in Tokyo from August 22 to 28, and the 2022 Japan Open in Osaka from August 30 to September 4.
Published : August 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
