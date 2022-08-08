Sitthikom and Supanida claim national badminton titles

Sitthikom, national champion in 2018 and 2019, thrashed Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul 21-6, 21-13 to win his third men’s singles title while Supanida Katethong wore down Pitchamon Opatniputh 21-13, 17-21, 23-21 in the women’s singles final.

Thai badminton players Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai won the women’s doubles title for the third time, beating Nuntakarn Aimsaard and Benyapa Aimsaard 21-12, 21-8. They had won the title in 2015 and 2018.

It was the first time in Thailand that players could challenge the umpire’s decision twice in a game via the video assistant referee system.

Pharanyu Kaosamaang and Worrapol Thongsa-nga won the men’s doubles title, beating Thanawin Madee and Pongsakorn Thongkham 23-21, 21-10, while Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Phataimas Muenwong scored a straights games win over Watchara Buranakuea and Kittipak Dubthuk 21-19, 21-7 in the mixed doubles final.