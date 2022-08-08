Tue, August 16, 2022

life

Sitthikom and Supanida claim national badminton titles

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Sitthikom and Supanida claim nation...

Sitthikom Thammasin and Supanida Katethong crowned themselves champions in the Toyota Thailand National Badminton Championships 2022 held at Central Chaeng Watthana in Nonthaburi province on Sunday.

The tournament offered a total prize money of 1.02 million baht.

Sitthikom, national champion in 2018 and 2019, thrashed Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul 21-6, 21-13 to win his third men’s singles title while Supanida Katethong wore down Pitchamon Opatniputh 21-13, 17-21, 23-21 in the women’s singles final.

Sitthikom and Supanida claim national badminton titles

Sitthikom and Supanida claim national badminton titles

Thai badminton players Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai won the women’s doubles title for the third time, beating Nuntakarn Aimsaard and Benyapa Aimsaard 21-12, 21-8. They had won the title in 2015 and 2018.

Sitthikom and Supanida claim national badminton titles

It was the first time in Thailand that players could challenge the umpire’s decision twice in a game via the video assistant referee system.

Pharanyu Kaosamaang and Worrapol Thongsa-nga won the men’s doubles title, beating Thanawin Madee and Pongsakorn Thongkham 23-21, 21-10, while Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Phataimas Muenwong scored a straights games win over Watchara Buranakuea and Kittipak Dubthuk 21-19, 21-7 in the mixed doubles final.

Sitthikom and Supanida claim national badminton titles Sitthikom and Supanida claim national badminton titles

Winners of the singles event got a prize money of 100,000 baht each while the doubles winners got 120,000 baht.

Several Thai badminton players will compete in two tournaments in Japan — the BWF World Championships in Tokyo from August 22 to 28, and the 2022 Japan Open in Osaka from August 30 to September 4.

Thailand women’s tennis team win promotion to Asia Group I

Published : Aug 15, 2022

70 Ladies Up for Hilly Challenge at Panorama Golf and Country Club

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Thailand to help Cambodia prepare for aquatic events at 2023 SEA Games

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Tempers boil over as Spurs grab late 2-2 draw at Chelsea

Published : Aug 15, 2022

US actor Anne Heche taken off life support 9 days after car crash

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Published : August 08, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

2022 Apec Science Prize Nominations Announced

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Phishing and Software Vulnerabilities Cause Nearly 70% of Cyber Incidents 

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Krungsri reaffirms its continuous assistance to all groups of customers

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Phuket receives over 360,000 tourists since May 1

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.