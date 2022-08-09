Tue, August 16, 2022

life

Smallpox jabs can provide lifetime protection from monkeypox: study

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Smallpox jabs can provide lifetime ...

The smallpox vaccine that most people received as children have enough immunity against monkeypox for at least 88 years, an immunologist said.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Dr Chontavat Suvanpiyasiri, a dermato-immunologist at Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital, cited a study published in the American Journal of Medicine in 2008.

The study, “Immunity from Smallpox Vaccine Persists for Decades”, is available on https://bit.ly/3vOZZVp.

The study covered 246 people aged between 13 and 88, of whom 209 had been vaccinated against smallpox at least once, eight had got smallpox as children, while 29 had no history of infection or vaccination.

The study found that those vaccinated or previously infected recorded no drop in antibodies against the disease for up to 88 years. It also found that 97 per cent of the participants had enough immunity against smallpox.

Hence, the study concluded that most people who have been vaccinated against smallpox are immune to monkeypox, while those who received a booster jab did not have significantly higher immunity.

Thailand women’s tennis team win promotion to Asia Group I

Published : Aug 15, 2022

70 Ladies Up for Hilly Challenge at Panorama Golf and Country Club

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Thailand to help Cambodia prepare for aquatic events at 2023 SEA Games

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Tempers boil over as Spurs grab late 2-2 draw at Chelsea

Published : Aug 15, 2022

US actor Anne Heche taken off life support 9 days after car crash

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Published : August 09, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

2022 Apec Science Prize Nominations Announced

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Phishing and Software Vulnerabilities Cause Nearly 70% of Cyber Incidents 

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Krungsri reaffirms its continuous assistance to all groups of customers

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Phuket receives over 360,000 tourists since May 1

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.