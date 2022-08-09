Tue, August 16, 2022

life

Thailand take on South Korea in Asian Volleyball Cup

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Thailand take on South Korea in Asi...

The Thai men’s volleyball team will play their second group A match against South Korea on Tuesday in the AVC Cup 2022 competition at Nakhon Pathom Sports Centre Gymnasium.

Hosts Thailand had opened their campaign on Sunday, thrashing Hong Kong 3-0, while South Korea defeated Hong Kong on Monday.

Also on Tuesday, Japan will play Australia at noon in group C match while Bahrain will play China at 6pm in a group D match.

Fans can watch the matches and follow updates on PPTV HD channel, the website www.pptvhd36.com, PPTVHD36 YouTube channel, and AVC - Asian Volleyball Confederation Facebook page.

Tickets are available for those who want to watch the match at the venue. The price is 50 baht for Thais and 100 baht for foreigners, while students in uniform can watch the matches free.

Thailand take on South Korea in Asian Volleyball Cup

Thailand women’s tennis team win promotion to Asia Group I

Published : Aug 15, 2022

70 Ladies Up for Hilly Challenge at Panorama Golf and Country Club

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Thailand to help Cambodia prepare for aquatic events at 2023 SEA Games

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Tempers boil over as Spurs grab late 2-2 draw at Chelsea

Published : Aug 15, 2022

US actor Anne Heche taken off life support 9 days after car crash

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Published : August 09, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

2022 Apec Science Prize Nominations Announced

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Phishing and Software Vulnerabilities Cause Nearly 70% of Cyber Incidents 

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Krungsri reaffirms its continuous assistance to all groups of customers

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Phuket receives over 360,000 tourists since May 1

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.