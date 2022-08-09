Thailand take on South Korea in Asian Volleyball Cup

Also on Tuesday, Japan will play Australia at noon in group C match while Bahrain will play China at 6pm in a group D match.

Fans can watch the matches and follow updates on PPTV HD channel, the website www.pptvhd36.com, PPTVHD36 YouTube channel, and AVC - Asian Volleyball Confederation Facebook page.

Tickets are available for those who want to watch the match at the venue. The price is 50 baht for Thais and 100 baht for foreigners, while students in uniform can watch the matches free.