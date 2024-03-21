Big problems, and big tax income, from legalised casinos

However, legalising casinos often comes with a cost, he said, such as drug addiction and gambling, and the rise of transnational crimes.

Thanawat also warned that casinos should not be built in densely populated areas.

“Many people have suggested setting up casinos in remote areas, such as on an island or in the wilderness, so that it becomes more difficult to access and easier to monitor,” said the associate professor.

On the other hand, he said, approving legal casinos in Thailand could prove a tourist attraction for people who like to visit the complexes for entertainment and relaxation. This has the potential to create an industry that could potentially generate up to, or even above, 100 billion baht per year.

However, given its status as a Buddhist country, this could negatively affect Thailand’s image. Without stringent management systems, there is the risk of fraudulent and corrupt activities, causing concern for both the gambling business and those struggling with gambling addiction, Thanawat said.

Casinos have become common in the countries that surround Thailand, including Mynmamar, Laos, and Cambodia. Nearby Thai people can easily travel to cross the border.