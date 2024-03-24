Nakhon Phanom’s ‘Amazing Balloon Fest’ takes flight with spectacular lineup

The “Amazing Balloon Nakhon Phanom Fest 2024”, held from March 29 to 31, will showcase spectacular giant balloons, international kites and a vibrant walking street featuring local artisans and items unique to the province.

In addition, visitors can also look forward to free nightly concerts featuring renowned artists. The concert schedule is:

• March 29: Copy Show, Add and Sek

• March 30: T-Rex

• March 31: Up Size Down (AEC Pub)