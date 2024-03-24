Nakhon Phanom’s ‘Amazing Balloon Fest’ takes flight with spectacular lineup
Nakhon Phanom province in the Northeast of Thailand is gearing up for its first-ever balloon fest, scheduled to be held next week.
The “Amazing Balloon Nakhon Phanom Fest 2024”, held from March 29 to 31, will showcase spectacular giant balloons, international kites and a vibrant walking street featuring local artisans and items unique to the province.
In addition, visitors can also look forward to free nightly concerts featuring renowned artists. The concert schedule is:
• March 29: Copy Show, Add and Sek
• March 30: T-Rex
• March 31: Up Size Down (AEC Pub)
Meanwhile, the provincial tourism authority and Nakhon Phanom Municipality have joined together to launch special Songkran celebrations from April 13 to 15. Held along the bank of the Mekhong River on Khao Pun Road, the event promises a variety of activities, including merit-making ceremonies, traditional water-splashing rituals, flower parades from three provinces and an array of artisanal products.
A major highlight of the event is the 100-metre-long water tunnel and distribution of khao pun, or sticky rice. On April 14-15, visitors can enjoy breakdancing performances put up by the Vietnam Town Street dance group.
Breakdancing or "b boy dancing" was recently recognised as a sport and included in the Asian Games. Additionally, there will be concerts featuring popular artists, namely:
April 13: Neck Naruephon
April 14: Man R Panuwat
April 15: Boy Phanomprai