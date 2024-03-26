Meta announces new platform to avoid ‘sextortion’ scams
Victims of blackmail can now remove explicit images of themselves that might be circulating online thanks to the rollout of Take it Down, a new platform launched by Meta Facebook Thailand.
The program targets 3 groups of people: youngsters under 18 who are worried that their intimate pictures have been shared or posted online, parents or guardians on behalf of their young charges, and adults who are concerned about images taken of them when they were under 18.
To use Take it Down, individuals should select the video or image and submit it to the platform. A digital fingerprint will be generated in the form of a unique “hash” assigned to their video or image. Individuals will then have to submit that hash to the NMEC, where companies like Meta can find copies of the image and take them down.
However, Police Colonel Ringer Kantajan does not feel this goes far enough, saying he believes that a protection plan should be implemented to avoid any repercussions in the first place. He points out that perpetrators can manipulate young children into sending nude images in exchange for money, fame, and video game items. Because children are so easily accessed by social media, parents are highly encouraged to understand schemes that can lure their children in the first place, while children should stay away from any suspicious activity.
When younger individuals become exploited, they can often blame themselves, and are afraid to speak up out of fear of what people will think. Wirawan Mosyb, founder and director of the Hug Project, feels that policies should be introduced under which guest speakers visit schools, especially in rural provinces, to spread awareness of scandals, the dangers of sextortion, and the importance of speaking up without shame.
In 2023, TICAC successfully prosecuted over 549 cases of online perpetrators. Between October and December last year, Meta also removed over 16 million pieces of sexual exploitation content from Facebook and 2.1 million from Instagram globally.