Confusing Thai Time-Counting Method: Why "2" Means 8 PM in Thailand

The Afternoon: The "Baai" & "Mong-Yen" Cycle

The afternoon is pretty straightforward, as it generally follows the numbers on the clock face. We use the word Baai, meaning the sun has declined, in front of the numbers from 1 PM to 3 PM (e.g., Baai-Mong for 1 PM, Baai-Song for 2 PM).

For the late afternoon (4 PM to 6 PM), we switch back to Mong but add Yen (evening) to indicate the time of day. For example, 5 PM is Haa-Mong-Yen. Similar to the morning, 6 PM used to be referred to simply as dusk or sundown (Roong-Saang), but today it is modernised as Hok-Mong-Yen (6 Mong Evening).

The Night: The "Toom" Cycle

The night cycle is usually the most confusing for foreigners because it is still heavily used in daily life (unlike the morning Mong, which has modern alternatives). When the sun went down, the watchmen switched instruments. They beat a large drum that made a deep "toom" sound.

The cycle restarts at 7 PM as 1. Therefore, 7 PM is Nueng-Toom (1 Toom), 8 PM is Song-Toom (2 Toom), up until 11 PM (Haa-Toom). For midnight, we say Tieng-Kuen (Tieng meaning straight, and Kuen meaning nighttime).

The after midnight: The "Tee" Cycle

Finally, from 1 AM to 5 AM, the method changed again. Unlike Mong and Toom, which mimic the sounds of the instruments, the word Tee (ตี) literally translates to "strike" or "hit" in Thai. During these quiet, late-night hours, watchmen would strike a metal plate or a wooden block to announce the time. So, 1 AM is Tee-Nueng (strike one), 2 AM is Tee-Song (strike two), and so on until 5 AM (Tee-Haa). For 6 AM, we used to refer to it in the past as Tee-Hok (strike six) or Rung-Chao (daybreak), but these days we just call it Hok-Mong-Chao (6 Mong Morning).