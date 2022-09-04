Dave Grohl tears up at tribute concert for bandmate Taylor Hawkins

Frontman Dave Grohl broke down in tears at the start of the song "Times Like These", before launching into an emphatic performance as the band played their hits "Pretender", "My Hero", and "Everlong".

Hawkins passed away at a hotel in Bogota, Colombia in late March, sending shockwaves through the global music industry.

Hawkins' 16-year-old son Shane was one of the band's guest drummers, which also featured Guns N' Roses' Josh Freese, Blink-182's Travis Barker and 12-year-old Nandi Bushell, who grew to fame after challenging Grohl to a virtual drum battle in 2020.

Foo Fighters headlined the event that featured a star-studded line-up which included The Beatles' Paul McCartney, AC/DC's Brian Johnson and Queen's Brian May, Nile Rodgers and Mark Ronson.