Dave Grohl tears up at tribute concert for bandmate Taylor Hawkins
The US rock band Foo Fighters played an emotional tribute to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins at a fundraiser concert in London on Saturday.
Frontman Dave Grohl broke down in tears at the start of the song "Times Like These", before launching into an emphatic performance as the band played their hits "Pretender", "My Hero", and "Everlong".
Hawkins passed away at a hotel in Bogota, Colombia in late March, sending shockwaves through the global music industry.
Hawkins' 16-year-old son Shane was one of the band's guest drummers, which also featured Guns N' Roses' Josh Freese, Blink-182's Travis Barker and 12-year-old Nandi Bushell, who grew to fame after challenging Grohl to a virtual drum battle in 2020.
Foo Fighters headlined the event that featured a star-studded line-up which included The Beatles' Paul McCartney, AC/DC's Brian Johnson and Queen's Brian May, Nile Rodgers and Mark Ronson.
Former Oasis guitarist and vocalist Liam Gallagher kicked off the concert.
Funds raised from the concert's tickets and merchandise will go toward Music Support, a charity chosen by the Hawkins family, a press release stated.
Music Support is a charity that helps those who work in music and live events affected by mental ill-health and/or addiction, according to the release.