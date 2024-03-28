Thai cinema’s soft power surge: Laughter, scares, and global influence

The success has sparked some big moves in the industry, including a 100 million baht investment by Major Cineplex Group and a subsidiary of Workpoint Entertainment to establish Carman Line Studio for film production. The initiative aims to boost cinema marketing and content creation to meet the growing demand of Thai audiences.

BEC World, the parent company of Channel 3, has teamed up with Major Group’s M Studio for collaborations such as “Tee Yod 2" following the global success of its predecessor "Tee Yod", which generated over 500 million baht domestically and 100 million baht in international revenue across over 20 countries.

In another jolt for the industry, Nation Group (Thailand) PCL, Black Dragon Entertainment, Transformation Film, and Bung Fai Film recently partnered to produce "Nak Rak Mak...Mak Mak" directed by Chusak Eiamsuk (Nong Chachacha). The comedy-horror features three renowned comedians: Mom Jokmok, Teng Therd Teung, and Nong Chachacha.