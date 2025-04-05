SIAM Songkran Music Festival 2025 breaks ticket sales record, elevating Thailand as a global music destination

"SIAM Songkran Music Festival 2025", the grandest EDM music festival of the year and one of Thailand's major Songkran events, has announced record-breaking ticket sales, exceeding 50,000 tickets before the event weekend. This includes the sold-out VVIP Royal Balcony tickets, valued at up to 5.4 million baht.
The four-day event is scheduled from April 11 to 14 at Bravo BKK Arena in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district.
Organizer One Asia Ventures revealed on Saturday that foreign tourists accounted for 54% of ticket purchases, with Thai attendees making up 46%. This highlights the strong spending power of both domestic and international travelers, who continue to invest in the ultimate, once-in-a-lifetime joyful experience.
Ratchata Thunyavuthi, chairman and founder of One Asia Ventures, shared that ticket sales this year have exceeded expectations, particularly from the foreign market, which accounted for 54%, surpassing 50,000 tickets. Additionally, the VVIP Royal Balcony tickets, valued at up to 5.4 million baht, have sold out.
“This reflects the strong spending power of both domestic and international visitors and reaffirms Thailand’s potential as a global music festival destination,” he said.
Ratchata pointed out that despite economic fluctuations, people continue to prioritize enriching life experiences, which aligns with the government’s policy to position Thailand as a hub for international festivals.
"This year, we have seen a clear shift in consumer behavior. Both Thai and foreign attendees view music festivals as an investment in memories and well-being. For example, the 4-day package sold out quickly because buyers want to immerse themselves in every moment without worrying about additional costs. This presents a golden opportunity for the Thai entertainment industry,” said the chairman.
SIAM Songkran Music Festival 2025 goes all out on 2 stages over 4 days. The main stage stands an impressive 30 meters high, fully equipped to accommodate special productions from each DJ, who is ready to deliver a spectacular performance. With unique shows on all four days, this festival promises a grand experience that attendees cannot miss. The second stage will feature Techno and House DJs, offering an alternative space for the crowd to unwind beyond the main stage.
This year’s event also features "SIAM VILLAGE", a new landmark in the heart of the festival, combining all aspects of Thai soft power, including culture, art, food, and traditional lifestyle in a modern, lively, and youth-friendly way. This includes Thai massage, Thai cuisine, LED performances, and the highlight: "Muay Thai", with a live boxing match from the famous “Phet Yindi” boxing gym, where you can experience a special Muay Thai workshop up close.
One of the key highlights that should not be missed is the exclusive performance pairing of two world-class DJs for the first time in Thailand! You won’t need to travel abroad for this, as Dimitri Vegas from Tomorrowland teams up with Steve Aoki for a legendary performance.
Attendees can also enjoy a rare performance from Yellow Claw, shaking up the Trap music scene with Flosstradamus, while techno queen Charlotte de Witte will make her Songkran debut, and Hardwell returns to impress the crowd once again. Special guest DJs include Argy, Artbat, Dillon Francis, SubFocus, and over 40 international and regional DJs.
SIAM Songkran Music Festival elevates the music festival experience to a fashion and lifestyle hub by partnering with fashion brands HAUS OF PRIME, VINN PATARARIN, and LALALOVE to launch special merchandise collections exclusively available at the event. These items are sure to be a must-have for attendees.
The big event is now in its final ticket sale phase, so get ready to splash into the fun!