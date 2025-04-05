SIAM Songkran Music Festival 2025 breaks ticket sales record, elevating Thailand as a global music destination

"SIAM Songkran Music Festival 2025", the grandest EDM music festival of the year and one of Thailand's major Songkran events, has announced record-breaking ticket sales, exceeding 50,000 tickets before the event weekend. This includes the sold-out VVIP Royal Balcony tickets, valued at up to 5.4 million baht.

The four-day event is scheduled from April 11 to 14 at Bravo BKK Arena in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district.

Organizer One Asia Ventures revealed on Saturday that foreign tourists accounted for 54% of ticket purchases, with Thai attendees making up 46%. This highlights the strong spending power of both domestic and international travelers, who continue to invest in the ultimate, once-in-a-lifetime joyful experience.

Ratchata Thunyavuthi, chairman and founder of One Asia Ventures, shared that ticket sales this year have exceeded expectations, particularly from the foreign market, which accounted for 54%, surpassing 50,000 tickets. Additionally, the VVIP Royal Balcony tickets, valued at up to 5.4 million baht, have sold out.

“This reflects the strong spending power of both domestic and international visitors and reaffirms Thailand’s potential as a global music festival destination,” he said.