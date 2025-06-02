Thai Chicken Secures Historic Place as NASA Astronaut Food

"Thai chicken" is poised to make a historic journey into the cosmos, marking the first time that food from Thailand will be consumed in outer space.

Dishes featuring Thai chicken have been rigorously selected by the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) as part of the astronaut diet for the Axiom Mission 4 space flight.

The mission is scheduled to lift off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA, on 9th June 2025 at 19:45 Bangkok time.

This upcoming mission will see astronauts from various nations travel to the International Space Station (ISS).

All food served aboard spacecraft must undergo stringent certification processes to ensure its quality, safety, nutritional value, and suitability for storage and consumption in zero-gravity conditions.

On this occasion, "Thai chicken" has successfully navigated NASA's demanding assessment, securing its place as an official menu item for the crew.

Behind the Scenes of "Thai Chicken in Space"

This ground-breaking project is the culmination of extensive collaboration between the Thai government and leading private sector entities.

Key players include the Department of Livestock Development (under the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives), the Thai Broiler Processing Exporters Association, and a prominent Thai food company, Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF).

Together, they developed processed Thai food menus to meet the exacting 'space-grade' standards, all under the meticulous oversight of NASA and Axiom Space, the firm responsible for mission organisation.

