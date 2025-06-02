Thai Chicken Secures Historic Place as NASA Astronaut Food

"Thai chicken" is poised to make a historic journey into the cosmos, marking the first time that food from Thailand will be consumed in outer space.
Dishes featuring Thai chicken have been rigorously selected by the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) as part of the astronaut diet for the Axiom Mission 4 space flight.
The mission is scheduled to lift off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA, on 9th June 2025 at 19:45 Bangkok time.
This upcoming mission will see astronauts from various nations travel to the International Space Station (ISS).
All food served aboard spacecraft must undergo stringent certification processes to ensure its quality, safety, nutritional value, and suitability for storage and consumption in zero-gravity conditions.
On this occasion, "Thai chicken" has successfully navigated NASA's demanding assessment, securing its place as an official menu item for the crew.
Behind the Scenes of "Thai Chicken in Space"
This ground-breaking project is the culmination of extensive collaboration between the Thai government and leading private sector entities.
Key players include the Department of Livestock Development (under the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives), the Thai Broiler Processing Exporters Association, and a prominent Thai food company, Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF).
Together, they developed processed Thai food menus to meet the exacting 'space-grade' standards, all under the meticulous oversight of NASA and Axiom Space, the firm responsible for mission organisation.
The selected Thai chicken dishes are "Green Curry Chicken" and "Baked Rice with Herbs and Chicken".
Both culinary creations underwent multi-stage laboratory testing, covering critical aspects such as shelf life, sterility, nutritional integrity, and performance during zero-gravity consumption trials.
From Thai Farms to the Astronauts' Plates
Thailand holds its position as one of the world's leading chicken meat exporters, with over 900,000 tonnes of processed chicken shipped to markets including Europe, Japan, and the Middle East in 2024 alone.
This latest selection as space food further underscores and bolsters international confidence in the already robust standards of Thai chicken.
Moreover, sending Thai chicken into orbit significantly elevates the global image of the Thai food industry. It extends the long-standing vision of "Thai Kitchen to the World," now proudly embracing the new frontier of "Thai Kitchen to the Universe".
This remarkable achievement is anticipated to substantially enhance the credibility and market standing of Thai food worldwide in the years to come.
Countdown to a Moment of National Pride
The Thai public is invited to follow the rocket launch and Axiom Mission 4 live on 9th June 2025 at 19:45 (Bangkok time).
Coverage will be broadcast via official NASA and Axiom Space channels, complemented by celebratory events organised across several provinces throughout Thailand.
The Director-General of the Department of Livestock Development remarked, "This represents a monumental leap for Thai agriculture, particularly for Thai chicken, which has met world-class standards and can now be served in space. Beyond being a source of immense pride, it opens the door to high-value trade opportunities for the future."
The extraordinary journey of Thai food, specifically "Thai chicken," in overcoming global limits, stands as a potent symbol of Thai ingenuity on the international stage.
It highlights the nation's capabilities in agriculture, food technology, and its talent for adding international value to indigenous raw materials.
On 9th June, the entire nation will unite in celebrating another proud chapter in Thailand's history, as "Thai chicken ascends to space" with distinction.