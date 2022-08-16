Tale of 2 clades: Virologist calls on WHO to rename monkeypox first

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Dr Yong Poovorawan pointed out that the word “clade” means a subgroup and subvariants of a virus are normally named with numbers and alphabets, like influenza A H1N1 or Hepatitis C.

Dr Yong said WHO decided to call the two variants Clade I and Clade II because it wanted to avoid reference to Africa. However, he said, WHO is still looking for a new name for monkeypox to prevent stigmatisation, so referring to the subvariants as just Clade I and Clade II can be quite confusing.

He explained that previously diseases were named after places where they were first found like the Spanish Flu or the host of the virus such as avian or swine flu. However, this system of naming new viruses has been dropped to prevent targeting.

Dr Yong, who hails from Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine, said monkeypox comes from the virus in the pox group, so its name should start with a P. He said this is better than wrongly referring to a subvariant as just a “clade”.