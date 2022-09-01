Number of Thais at risk of suicide set to jump tenfold
The number of people at risk of suicide is expected to increase tenfold this year, the Thai Health Promotion Foundation warned on Wednesday.
ThaiHealth’s health risk control department director Chatwut Wangwon said even though the Covid-19 crisis has largely been resolved, problems relating to the economy and career are expected to trigger stress.
“Mental health is one of the problems that Thais should keep an eye on this year,” he advised.
Meanwhile, the dean of Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Psychology, Natsuda Taephan, said cumulative stress can be observed from self-screening in terms of thinking, behaviour, emotions and feelings.
She explained that mental health symptoms include negative thoughts in daily life, sleepless nights, not wanting to socialise, anxiety about relationships, mood swings, feeling hopeless or worthless.
“Those experiencing such symptoms should take extra care of their mental health or consult with mental experts,” she strongly advised.
Natsuda added that Chulalongkorn University and ThaiHealth have initiated a “Here to Heal” project to enable people who have mental health issues to consult with mental experts online.
Wipada Waenphet, a lecturer at King Mongkut Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, said happiness is the key to dealing with stress.
She said anyone can protect himself or herself from undergoing stress by changing one’s mindset, having optimistic thoughts, reviewing daily life and carrying out favourite activities including exercise or meditation for at least 10-30 minutes a day.