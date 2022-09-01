Number of Thais at risk of suicide set to jump tenfold

Meanwhile, the dean of Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Psychology, Natsuda Taephan, said cumulative stress can be observed from self-screening in terms of thinking, behaviour, emotions and feelings.

She explained that mental health symptoms include negative thoughts in daily life, sleepless nights, not wanting to socialise, anxiety about relationships, mood swings, feeling hopeless or worthless.

“Those experiencing such symptoms should take extra care of their mental health or consult with mental experts,” she strongly advised.

Natsuda added that Chulalongkorn University and ThaiHealth have initiated a “Here to Heal” project to enable people who have mental health issues to consult with mental experts online.