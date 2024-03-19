Spread of scarlet fever infections in Japan not a cause for concern: DCD

Dr Jurai Wongsawat, spokesperson for DCD, said Group A Streptococcus infection or scarlet fever was not new and is being monitored under the 2015 Disease Control Act.

She said 4,989 scarlet fever cases were found in Thailand since 2019, but no new infections have been detected as of March 16 this year.

She also said there have been no fatalities from the infection, so far, and that it can be easily treated with antibiotics. Measures preventing Covid-19 infections are equally effective for preventing the spread of scarlet fever, she added.