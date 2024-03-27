BDMS Wellness Clinic launches Thai version of \"Health Brings Wealth\"

Tanupol emphasized "Preventive medicine and lifestyle medicine are crucial for a healthier future. We focus on lifestyle modification and advanced treatments to promote long-lasting health. By tackling problems early and using technology, we help people take control of their well-being."

Prof. Dvorak said "Throughout my years of experience, I've seen how small changes can make a big difference to health. 'Health Brings Wealth' shares practical tips for a better quality of life. It's about forming habits that support overall well-being and extend the healthspan, like exercising, eating well, and looking after mental health."

Dr Tanupol added, “This book provides 5 tips to improve your quality of life and health, including 1.) Get quality sleep 2.) Exercise regularly 3.) Eat healthy and watch your body weight 4.) Practice stress management, and finally 5.) Avoid harmful substances such as cigarettes, alcohol and PM2.5.”

Amidst the continuing worldwide health crisis, the book emphasizes the importance of preventive healthcare, particularly not only for those with existing health issues but also for those with predicted diseases. By embracing habits that promote lifelong wellness, readers can reduce the chances of facing the burden of preventable illnesses.

"Health Brings Wealth" serves as a guide for readers to make realistic and simple lifestyle adjustments, including easy healthy recipes that promote overall well-being and longevity. By integrating insights from chapters on physical activity, balanced nutrition, and preventive cardiology, readers will learn how to construct a sustainable and preventive care lifestyle. Through this resource, individuals can access valuable knowledge and actionable strategies to improve their health and, by extension, enhance their quality of life.

About the Book

The book comprises 11 chapters

Chapter 1 Hippocrates on Preventive Healthcare

Chapter 2 The Legacy of Dr Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth, MD

Chapter 3 Co-Authors

Chapter 4 Physical Activity is Your Cheapest Medicine

Chapter 5 Balanced Nutrition is Key for Your Health

Chapter 6 Preventive Cardiology: What You Need to Know and Do

Chapter 7 Optimizing Brain Wellness as You Age

Chapter 8 Lifestyle Medicine: Five Pillars for Optimizing Your Health

Chapter 9 Health and Teeth

Chapter 10 Patient Stories

Chapter 11 Recipes for Home Cooks