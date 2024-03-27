BDMS Wellness Clinic launches Thai version of "Health Brings Wealth"
BDMS Wellness Clinic, a pioneer in preventive healthcare, launched the Thai version of "Health Brings Wealth," an insightful book aimed at promoting total wellness and preventive healthcare within the community.
The Thai translation follows the successful launch of the first two editions of the book, which are in English and Czech, to serve the growing trend of Thais who have shown more interest in health and preventive wellness in the past few years. This easy-to-read guide by expert doctors offers practical strategies for better health and evidence-based practices, empowering readers to take control of their health.
With a strong belief in the philosophy of "Health Brings Wealth," a term provided by Dr Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth, Founder of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited, the four renowned co-authors took this philosophy as inspiration for writing this book. They provide evidence-based practices and simple lifestyle adjustments for extending healthspan and longevity.
The four co-authors of "Health Brings Wealth" encapsulate years of research and practice in their respective medical fields:
● Prof. Jiri Dvorak, M.D., a seasoned neurologist specializing in spinal disorders and musculoskeletal sports medicine, served as FIFA's Chief Medical Officer for 23 years. He emphasizes the importance of daily exercise, good sleep, balanced nutrition, and a peaceful mindset in achieving optimal health.
● Tanupol Virunhagarun, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of BDMS Wellness Clinic and BDMS Wellness Resort, is a top expert in preventive medicine and lifestyle medicine. His focus on lifestyle factors and chronic diseases underscores the significance of preventive medicine in fostering longevity.
● Prof. Keith L. Black, a world-renowned neurosurgeon from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, emphasizes the importance of optimizing brain health to prevent degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's, Dementia, and Parkinson's disease.
● Prof. Sergio Fazio, an expert in Preventive Cardiology, discusses the importance of the cardiovascular system and the root causes of cardiovascular disease.
Tanupol emphasized "Preventive medicine and lifestyle medicine are crucial for a healthier future. We focus on lifestyle modification and advanced treatments to promote long-lasting health. By tackling problems early and using technology, we help people take control of their well-being."
Prof. Dvorak said "Throughout my years of experience, I've seen how small changes can make a big difference to health. 'Health Brings Wealth' shares practical tips for a better quality of life. It's about forming habits that support overall well-being and extend the healthspan, like exercising, eating well, and looking after mental health."
Dr Tanupol added, “This book provides 5 tips to improve your quality of life and health, including 1.) Get quality sleep 2.) Exercise regularly 3.) Eat healthy and watch your body weight 4.) Practice stress management, and finally 5.) Avoid harmful substances such as cigarettes, alcohol and PM2.5.”
Amidst the continuing worldwide health crisis, the book emphasizes the importance of preventive healthcare, particularly not only for those with existing health issues but also for those with predicted diseases. By embracing habits that promote lifelong wellness, readers can reduce the chances of facing the burden of preventable illnesses.
"Health Brings Wealth" serves as a guide for readers to make realistic and simple lifestyle adjustments, including easy healthy recipes that promote overall well-being and longevity. By integrating insights from chapters on physical activity, balanced nutrition, and preventive cardiology, readers will learn how to construct a sustainable and preventive care lifestyle. Through this resource, individuals can access valuable knowledge and actionable strategies to improve their health and, by extension, enhance their quality of life.
About the Book
The book comprises 11 chapters
Chapter 1 Hippocrates on Preventive Healthcare
Chapter 2 The Legacy of Dr Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth, MD
Chapter 3 Co-Authors
Chapter 4 Physical Activity is Your Cheapest Medicine
Chapter 5 Balanced Nutrition is Key for Your Health
Chapter 6 Preventive Cardiology: What You Need to Know and Do
Chapter 7 Optimizing Brain Wellness as You Age
Chapter 8 Lifestyle Medicine: Five Pillars for Optimizing Your Health
Chapter 9 Health and Teeth
Chapter 10 Patient Stories
Chapter 11 Recipes for Home Cooks