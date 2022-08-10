Tue, August 16, 2022

life

Thai football league set for return to normalcy from Friday

Professional football will be back in full swing when the Thai League 2022-23 kicks off this week.

Fans will be back in stadiums at full strength while the broadcast will display beautiful graphics and match statistics.

The organisers held a press conference at the boxing arena at Rajdamnern Stadium on Tuesday.

Football fans can also join NFT Football Fantasy. They can collect cards as non-fungible tokens and create a team to collect points to exchange for rewards.

Fans will also get to know more about some players from 16 clubs in the programme "Super Players". A youth talent search programme will try to find under-23 players for the national team to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The first matches of Thai League 1 and Thai League 2 kick off on Friday.

Fans can watch all matches live at the clubs’ home grounds or check the broadcast schedule at www.ais.th/play/football

Published : August 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

