Thai football league set for return to normalcy from Friday

Fans will be back in stadiums at full strength while the broadcast will display beautiful graphics and match statistics.
The organisers held a press conference at the boxing arena at Rajdamnern Stadium on Tuesday.
Football fans can also join NFT Football Fantasy. They can collect cards as non-fungible tokens and create a team to collect points to exchange for rewards.
Fans will also get to know more about some players from 16 clubs in the programme "Super Players". A youth talent search programme will try to find under-23 players for the national team to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics.
The first matches of Thai League 1 and Thai League 2 kick off on Friday.
Fans can watch all matches live at the clubs’ home grounds or check the broadcast schedule at www.ais.th/play/football
Published : August 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
