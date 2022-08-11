Nong-O determined to retire Liam Harrison at ONE Fight Night 1

The challenge from Harrison is welcomed, though, and the British star’s unbelievable performance against Muangthai PK.Saenchai in April makes him the man to beat in the stacked division.



That said, the world champion is looking to blast through his opponent to continue his reign of dominance, and he has a feeling that his performance may cause Harrison to rethink his career path.



“I believe Liam is still in good fitness because he trains regularly. I think he can continue on in his career for at least one to two years or more if he takes good care of his health. I feel that it may be too early for him to retire. If he believes he can go on, he will,” Nong-O said.



“However, in this upcoming fight, if I can knock him out, I think he has a 50-50 chance to think about his retirement.”

