Nong-O determined to retire Liam Harrison at ONE Fight Night 1

“Hitman” is set to challenge Nong-O for his divisional strap in the co-main event at One Fight Night 1: Moraes v Johnson II, and the Thai legend is confident that despite his rival’s recent form, he’ll leave the Singapore Indoor Stadium with the belt still on his shoulder.
“[Harrison] really has a good momentum now. He is now riding on several fight winning streaks. He is completely filled with confidence. But throughout his winning streak, he has never fought a true Muay Thai fighter like me before,” Nong-O said.
“And this time, he will find out what the real challenge is. I don't care how much momentum he built. I'm not afraid of him at all. I’ll stop his momentum,” Nong-O said.
Nong-O's record in One speaks for itself. The 35-year-old striker is riding a perfect eight-fight winning streak into his upcoming battle, including a staggering five One world title defenses. He has taken out the likes of Rodlek PK.Saenchai and Saemapetch Fairtex during this time, and his career record sits at 262-54-10.
The Evolve MMA standout also has a laundry list of achievements away from The Home of Martial Arts that includes four Lumpinee Stadium world championships in four different weight classes and a Rajadamnern Stadium world championship.
The challenge from Harrison is welcomed, though, and the British star’s unbelievable performance against Muangthai PK.Saenchai in April makes him the man to beat in the stacked division.
That said, the world champion is looking to blast through his opponent to continue his reign of dominance, and he has a feeling that his performance may cause Harrison to rethink his career path.
“I believe Liam is still in good fitness because he trains regularly. I think he can continue on in his career for at least one to two years or more if he takes good care of his health. I feel that it may be too early for him to retire. If he believes he can go on, he will,” Nong-O said.
“However, in this upcoming fight, if I can knock him out, I think he has a 50-50 chance to think about his retirement.”
One Fight Night 1: Moraes v Johnson II will broadcast live on AIS Play at 7 a.m. Indochina Time (ICT) on Saturday, August 27. The main card will follow on AIS Play at 9 a.m. ICT. Thairath TV32 will air a same-day delay at 10:30 p.m. ICT.
Also, tickets for One Fight Night 1: Moraes v Johnson II on 27 August at the Singapore Indoor Stadium are now available at onefc.com/tickets.
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : August 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : Aug 31, 2022